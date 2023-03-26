Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events

Fightful Select reports that the reason that WWE has been targeting stadiums and international territories for PPV events is to increase the hype for the shows. This includes the recent decision to go to Puerto Rico, where they haven’t been in 18 years.

According to a source, WWE has been putting a lot of focus on where the PPV events are held and changed its approach from 2022. They want each event to have a purpose, whether that means “thematic” (Elimination Chamber with Sami Zayn; Bad Bunny hosting Backlash), “financial” (holding events in stadiums) or “strategic” (holding an event in London ahead of rights renewals there; holding Wrestlemania in Los Angeles during potential sale & TV renewal talks).

The source noted: “It’s about spacing out PLEs so the demand builds in market.”

It was noted that they will try to point out how long it’s been since they hit an area for a PPV if they can in the press release.