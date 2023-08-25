wrestling / News
Notes on Tonight’s Smackdown Taping, Who Is Backstage and More
August 25, 2023 | Posted by
There are currently two matches and a segment advertised for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that two wrestlers who haven’t appeared on the show in a while are expected at tonight’s taping.
Cody Rhodes will be there tonight, as will Braun Strowman. Both are on the RAW brand and Strowman in particular has been out due to neck surgery. It is unknown if either will appear on camera.
It was also speculated that plans may have changed following the passing of Bray Wyatt. That is unconfirmed at this time. WWE’s social media is nothing but tributes to Wyatt even with a live show tonight.
