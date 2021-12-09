Notes on Upcoming Debut of NWA USA, Plans for 2022

– As previously reported, NWA began taping its new series, NWA USA, last week in Atlanta, Georgia. PWInsider has some more details on the new show and future of NWA.

According to PWInsider, the new NWA USA show will stream weekly on YouTube starting January 8, 2022. Additionally, the first NWA pay-per-view event for 2022 will reportedly be the Crockett Cup.

While NWA did film the first episodes of its new USA show at GPB Studios in Atlanta, PWInsider noted that that the promotion has no plans right now to return to GPBD Studios due to the restrictions on fan attendance in the venue.

Also, PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) appearing in NWA was originally planned in advance before the announcement of ROH’s upcoming hiatus. The idea was to put them in a program with Nick Aldis and Doug Williams that would’ve had both teams moving between NWA and ROH. Due to the current iteration of ROH ending this weekend after Final Battle, NWA President Billy Corgan decided to bring The OGK back into the company.