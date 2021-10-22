wrestling / News

Notes On Updated WWE Rosters And Creative Plans Post-Draft

October 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider has several notes on the WWE rosters ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which will be the first episode after the draft to use the new rosters.

* Xia Li, who is on Smackdown, will be a babyface.

* Mia Yim, who is on RAW, will also be a babyface.

* Shotzi Blackheart is expected to be a heel now that she is on Smackdown and away from her partner Tegan Nox. Nox, meanwhile, will be a babyface on RAW.

* There have been discussions about making Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez a tag team going forward on the RAW brand.

* Hit Row will remain a faction on Smackdown. Top Dolla will be pushed as the singles talent while Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Ashante Thee Adonis will be pushed as a tag ream.

