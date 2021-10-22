Notes On Updated WWE Rosters And Creative Plans Post-Draft

PWInsider has several notes on the WWE rosters ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which will be the first episode after the draft to use the new rosters.

* Xia Li, who is on Smackdown, will be a babyface.

* Mia Yim, who is on RAW, will also be a babyface.

* Shotzi Blackheart is expected to be a heel now that she is on Smackdown and away from her partner Tegan Nox. Nox, meanwhile, will be a babyface on RAW.

* There have been discussions about making Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez a tag team going forward on the RAW brand.

* Hit Row will remain a faction on Smackdown. Top Dolla will be pushed as the singles talent while Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Ashante Thee Adonis will be pushed as a tag ream.