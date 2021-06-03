Notes On Vince McMahon Reportedly Not ‘Getting’ In-Ring Style of Aleister Black or Buddy Murphy

It was reported yesterday that Aleister Black was released from WWE along with several other talents, with Black noting on a Twitch stream that he enjoyed a good relationship with Vince McMahon, even if they couldn’t figure out his character on the main roster. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that part of that may be because McMahon just doesn’t ‘get’ the in-ring style of Black or Buddy Murphy.

Dave Meltzer said that certain people, like McMahon, have a rigid, narrow definition of what they think wrestling should be in the ring. According to Melzer, that is why so many people fail in WWE and “everyone will tell you this.” It was noted that had Kenny Omega jumped to WWE, he likely would have failed unless he completely changed his style.

In regards to Murphy, McMahon ‘never saw it’ with him, which is why not much was done with him after he stopped working with Seth Rollins.