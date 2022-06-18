Notes On Vince McMahon’s Demeanor Backstage At WWE Smackdown Last Night

Fightful has some notes on last night’s Smackdown, where Vince McMahon made an appearance on television hours after stepping down as WWE CEO. previously reported, McMahon gave up his role as CEO and Chairman of the company until the WWE board concludes its investigation into his alleged payments to an employee he had with a former employee.

One wrestler noted that no one knew what McMahon would say. However, Vince reportedly didn’t sell the investigation and appeared to be in a good mood. The atmosphere of the show was actually “more relaxed than usual”, with Vince in particular said to be “happy”. The talent was pleased as many people expected things to be tense. McMahon was said to be very hands on with the show, more so than usual, which a staff member described as his way of showing he’s still in charge.

Another talent said that the promo from Vince was meant to show that he isn’t running from the investigation against him.