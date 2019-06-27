Notes On Vince McMahon’s Possible Thinking For Streaming EVOLVE Show On Same Day As AEW Fight for the Fallen

As we previously reported, WWE announced that they will stream EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show on the same day as AEW Fight for the Fallen, July 13. This sparked an uproar among AEW fans, as well as Executive Vice President Kenny Omega, who was particularly upset because Fight for the Fallen is a charity event.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about what Vince McMahon’s mindset likely is heading into a possible ‘war’ with the competition, as well as putting the EVOLVE show against the AEW show.

He said: “It’s like, ‘we’re getting in a fight but we’re not,’ ‘we’re trying to sabotage them’…which isn’t going to work by the way…but obviously that’s the goal. Now from the WWE side, they’re just going to tell you that it’s all a coincidence. […] And this is another coincidence. They had a PPV on that Sunday in Philadelphia and EVOLVE just happens to have a show in Philadelphia the day before, and we know that EVOLVE and PROGRESS and these companies all signed deals with WWE years ago. I mean, how many years ago were they going to go on the WWE Network? And it was gonna be a rush job as soon as FloSlam started, all these companies, to keep them away from FloSlam, which was another example of this. As soon as somebody makes a move, Vince reacts. Always. Every time. As soon as ITV comes up, we get WWE UK. Then ITV fades and WWE UK is forgotten about forever and ever. Then it comes back, WWE UK is back again. Jim Ross gets this giant deal to do nothing for all those years because he was going to be the lead announcer on ITV and they thought that was a little bit too concerning on such a strong station.

So that’s just Vince. It’s not good, it’s not bad. If you’re fighting Vince and you don’t expect this then you’re naive as hell. When I saw this thing come, I’m like, ‘good, this is Vince!’ This is what he does. People are crying foul, some people are going like, ‘aw they’re going against a charity show.’ You think Vince cares? This is Vince. There’s nothing wrong or anything immoral about it, this is just Vince.”

He added that by doing this, however, “everyone sees that Vince is concerned.” However he said it’ll be interesting in that if EVOLVE has the better show, WWE can say they beat AEW. But if AEW has the better show, WWE can say it wasn’t a WWE show or that they didn’t use their ‘big guns’.