Notes On What Happened After Money in the Bank Went Off The Air (Pics)
411’s own Jeffrey Harris is at WWE Money in the Bank tonight and he reports that WWE ran an angle after the show went off the air. Happy Corbin attack Pat McAfee from behind at the commentary desk while Theory celebrated his ladder match win.
Theory and Corbin then celebrated together and Theory took another selfie. He then cut a promo, mentioned John Cena and said he would see everyone at Summerslam.
You can find our full report of Money in the Bank here.
WWE Money in the Bank off-air notes: Happy Corbin sneak attacks and lays out Pat McAfee. Theory and Corbin celebrate together and Theory takes a selfie of the aftermath. (1/2) #WWE #MoneyInTheBank #MITB pic.twitter.com/cc6rBxdg8B
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 3, 2022
Theory then cuts a heel promo telling the fans they can’t deny the future. Mentions John Cena Says they can all see him at SummerSlam. (2/2) #WWEMITB #WWE #Theory #MoneyInTheBank pic.twitter.com/UihbR420Hn
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 3, 2022
