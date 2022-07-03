Notes On What Happened After Money in the Bank Went Off The Air (Pics)

411’s own Jeffrey Harris is at WWE Money in the Bank tonight and he reports that WWE ran an angle after the show went off the air. Happy Corbin attack Pat McAfee from behind at the commentary desk while Theory celebrated his ladder match win.

Theory and Corbin then celebrated together and Theory took another selfie. He then cut a promo, mentioned John Cena and said he would see everyone at Summerslam.

You can find our full report of Money in the Bank here.

