wrestling / News
Notes On Who Is Backstage For Tonight’s RAW
September 21, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Tom Phillips is in Orlando for tonight’s episode of RAW after being gone for two weeks. Michael Cole had been filing in for him.
Meanwhile, Jerry Lawler is also in Orlando.
