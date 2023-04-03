wrestling / News
Notes on Who Was Backstage At ROH Supercard of Honor Last Friday
Fightful Select reports that there were two wrestlers backstage at ROH Supercard of Honor last Friday who did not appear on the show. This includes Miro, who has been absent from AEW TV since last year. It was noted that there were no plans for Miro to actually appear on the show.
Meanwhile, it was noted that Rocky Romero was also backstage.
