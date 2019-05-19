wrestling / News
Notes on Who’s Backstage at Money in the Bank, Possible Spoilers
– Some early details are coming out about who’s backstage at Money in the Bank. PWInsider reports that Big E. is backstage at the event, which is the first show he’s been at since his knee injury. Kofi Kingston is defending his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the show, though it should be said that there’s no suggestion in the report that Big E. may appear on camera.
– While there was some discussion that Hulk Hogan would be at the show tonight as he’s in the region filming for the next WWE game, as of now he is not at the show.
– Finally, the site notes that the women’s Money in the Bank match will open the PPV, confirming a rumor from earlier in the day. While there was discussion last week of having the IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors on the Kickoff Show, it does not seem to be happening.
