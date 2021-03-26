Notes On Why Vince McMahon Plans To Change Wrestlemania Main Event, When Change Will Likely Be Announced

The current main event for night two of Wrestlemania (Sunday, April 11) is Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title. However, that match is expected to change to include Daniel Bryan, who Edge hit with a chair at Fastlane, costing him his title match. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the change is expected to be announced after an angle on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

There had been rumors that some believe Reigns would get cheered over Edge, and while that’s why Edge took on a more heelish turn, that’s not why the match was changed. According to one source, the problem was the age issue, as Edge was “looking older each week” and it was “concerning” to McMahon. Another said it was just McMahon wanting to change things up.

As noted, suggestions for the main event were made by several people prior to Daniel Bryan getting added, most of which were described as “bad.” The report adds that “everyone” agreed to Bryan getting added, with Bryan being the clear face. The belief is that while Reigns may still get some cheers, Bryan won’t be booed. Edge is expecting to be booed now after his actions at Fastlane. The truth of the matter is, there will be no way to tell as this will be the first WWE show in a year with an actual crowd.