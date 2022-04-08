Notes On Working Relationship Between AAA and AEW Regarding Tag Titles

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that every decision regarding the AAA tag team titles and AAA talent is mutually agreed upon by AAA and AEW.

When FTR initially won the belts from Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix, it was Khan’s idea but AAA agreed to it. There had been a plan in place at the time, but things like injuries (including the one to Fenix) led to changes of short-term plans.

AAA also didn’t have an issue with FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the titles, as they didn’t mind if the Bucks came to defend against El Hijo del Vikingo and Fenix at Triplemania or if FTR came to defend against a team. Either option was acceptable to them so Tony Khan had the freedom to make the choice for FTR to win Wednesday’s match.

AEW isn’t in control of the AAA belts, but AAA has been fine with the decisions made in recent matches.