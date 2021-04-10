wrestling / News
Notes On Wrestlemania Tonight: No Kickoff Show Match, Cardboard Fans Confirmed, Full View Of Arena
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there will be no kickoff show match at Wrestlemania tonight. According to the report, WWE wants the first reactions from the fans to go to the WWE Championship match between champion Bobby Lashley and challenger Drew McIntyre. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
PWInsider has also shared photos of the arena, which shows that cardboard fans are being used to keep ticketholders socially distanced.
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Cesaro Recalls Vince McMahon Saying He Wasn’t A Draw, Discusses Feeling Pressure For WrestleMania 37 Match
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37