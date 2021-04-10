wrestling / News

Notes On Wrestlemania Tonight: No Kickoff Show Match, Cardboard Fans Confirmed, Full View Of Arena

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 37 WWE, Drew McIntyre

PWInsider reports that there will be no kickoff show match at Wrestlemania tonight. According to the report, WWE wants the first reactions from the fans to go to the WWE Championship match between champion Bobby Lashley and challenger Drew McIntyre. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

PWInsider has also shared photos of the arena, which shows that cardboard fans are being used to keep ticketholders socially distanced.

WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

