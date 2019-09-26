Notes On WWE Backstage on FS1: Renee Young Leaving RAW Commentary Team, Details On Set Design, More

PWInsider has several notes on WWE’s new studio show on FS1, WWE Backstage, which was officially announced earlier today:

– Renee Young, who will be hosting the series with Booker T, will be leaving the RAW commentary team to focus on the new job. She will be the lead personality for the show and will not any commentary for WWE at this time.

– The show’s set will look like it’s inside a wrestling ring, complete with yellow ropes.

– It will be pre-taped once a week through FOX, not WWE.

– Cathy Kelley will have a big role on the series. She will divide her time between WWE Backstage and NXT.

– Several WWE legends have been brought to Los Angeles to audition for a show, with the idea of having different personalities on different weeks. There may be others on weekly, but FOX hasn’t finalized that yet, as they’re still trying things out. Rey Mysterio and Paige (who live in California) have both auditioned.

– FOX has been toying with different versions and presentations, which included ranging from 3-5 different personalities. A final decision has yet to be made.