– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.

Also noted by Wrestlenomics, over the course of the last 20 years, WWE has gained a majority of its revenue from media sales, which only increased in the 2010s. Meanwhile, percentage of total revenue from live events has lowered in that time frame.

