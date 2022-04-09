wrestling / News
Notes on WWE SmackDown Stars Working Next Monday’s Raw
– As previously reported, Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns proclaimed on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown that it was time for The Usos to unify the WWE SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships and wants them to go to Raw to win the Raw tag team titles. According to The Little Caesars Arena website (h/t PWInsider), The Bloodline (Reigns and The Usos) will be appearing at Monday’s Raw TV taping, along with other SmackDown roster stars Drew McIntyre and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).
Per Little Caesars Arena’s website, The Bloodline is advertised to face Drew McIntyre, Kingston, and Woods in a six-man tag team match. Per PWInsider, it will likely be a dark match after the USA Network broadcast goes off the air. However, it is reportedly possible the wrestlers could still appear on the TV broadcast to advance last night’s angle. The Bloodline did appear on Raw earlier this week.
WWE’s events website is also currently advertising Roman Reigns for next week’s Raw, which is being held on Monday, April 11 in Detroit, Michigan.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top
- Notes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WrestleMania 38 Match