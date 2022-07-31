Notes on WWE SummerSlam 2022, Who Was in Attendance

– Fightful Select has some additional notes on tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, which is now in the books. The report noted that WWE didn’t scale to sell the hard cam side of the stadium for tonight’s show.

In terms of who was in attendance, former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry), was in attendance at the event. Lana was already in town for Starrcast V, where she had a meet and greet. She also has a home in the Nashville area.

GCW owner and promoter Brett Lauderdale was also reportedly in attendance at the show.

