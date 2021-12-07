Notes On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw & Main Event Taping

A new report has some spoilers on plans as of this afternoon for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw and the corresponding WWE Main Event taping. Fightful Select reports that these were the plans as of earlier today (and are, as everything, subject to potentially change):

WWE Main Event Taping

* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke vs. Tamina

* Cedric Benjamin & Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Raw Plans

* Seth Rollins opens the show

* Edge appearing on Miz TV

* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for Raw Women’s Championship

* Steel Cage Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens (set to main event as of 4 PM ET)