Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:

* Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show.

* Abyss produced Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory.

* Jamie Noble was the producer for Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable, as well as the Judgment Day promo.

* Molly Holly produced Candice LeRae vs. Bayley.

* Petey Williams produced Miz’s Birthday celebration.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Omos’ match.

* Adam Pearce produced Brocxk Lesnar’s return and the Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins US Title match.

* Jason Jordan produced Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn.

Petey Williams produced Von Wagner vs. R-Truth for WWE Main Event, while Shawn Daivari produced Carmelo Hayes vs. Cedric Alexander.