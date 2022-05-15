Notes On Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown

A new report has details on the list of producers for last week’s episode of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers were listed for matches:

Raw

* Michael Hayes produced RKBro vs. Street Profits.

* Molly Holly was the producer for Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Petey Williams produced Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

* Adam Pearce produced the VIP Lounge segment with Omos.

* Shawn Daivari produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville.

* Shane Helms produced Veer Mahaan’s match.

* Jamie Noble was the producer listed for Cody Rhodes vs. Theory.

* Kenny Dyskstra produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH.

* Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa.

* Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Asuka.

Smackdown

* Abyss & Ariya Daivari co-produced Riddle vs. Sami Zayn.

* Petey Williams & Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Gonzalez.

* Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss’ promo.

* Tyson Kidd produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

* Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig produced Kofi Kingston vs. Butch.

* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo main event.

WWE Main Event

* Kenny Dykstra produced Reggie vs. T-Bar

* Ariya Daivari produced Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews.

No producers were listed for the Ezekiel/Kevin Owens segment, nor the Judgment Day segment. As was reported, there was an R-Truth vs. Otis match that got nixed and Daivari was listed on some run sheets as being planned to produce it, though it was actually supposed to be produced by Shane Helms.