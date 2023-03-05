Notes & Producers for Latest Edition of WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has the details on the listed producers for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns confrontation.

* Petey Williams produced Rhe Ripley vs. Liv Morgan.

* Jason Jordan was the producer on Dominik Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar.

* Adam Pearce produced the promo segment with Drew McIntyre, New Day, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Sheamus.

* Kenny Dykstra (aka Kenn Doane) produced Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler.

* Michael Hayes also produced Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Jason Jordan produced a dark match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor for the show.

* Another dark match on the show, featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville, was produced by Petey Williams.

* Lastly, a dark match featuring Hit Row vs. The Brawling Brutes from before WWE SmackDown went on the air was produced by Kenny Dykstra.