Notes On Producers For Last Week’s Raw and Smackdown Matches
A new report lists the producers for the matches on last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown. You can see the list of producers below, per Fightful Select:
Raw
* Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel produced Cody Rhodes vs. Miz.
* Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Liv Morgan vs. Naomi.
* Adam Pearce Axel produced the VIP Lounge segment.
* Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Zelina.
* Shawn Daivari produced RKBro vs. Alpha Academy.
* Abyss & Ariya Daivari produced Street Profits vs. Usos.
* In terms of the WWE Main event matches, Pearce produced Apollo Crews vs. Cedric Alexander and Peter Williams was the producer for T-Bar vs. Tommaso Ciampa. The post-show dark match pitting The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre & New Day was produced by Jason Jordan.
Smackdown
* Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari were the producers for Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi.
* Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss vs. Humberto.
* Petey Williams was the producer for the Charlotte Flair & Drew Gulak segment.
* Abyss produced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.
* Shawn Daivari produced Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal.
* Petey Williams was the producer for the Lacey Evans vignette.
* Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced the RKBro and Usos promo as well as Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso.
* Shawn Daivari produced the LA Knight segment and MACE vs. Erik that served as the pre-show dark match. This was MACE’s first match since November.
* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins as a dark match main event.
