Notes On Producers For Last Week’s Raw and Smackdown Matches

A new report lists the producers for the matches on last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown. You can see the list of producers below, per Fightful Select:

Raw

* Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel produced Cody Rhodes vs. Miz.

* Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Liv Morgan vs. Naomi.

* Adam Pearce Axel produced the VIP Lounge segment.

* Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Zelina.

* Shawn Daivari produced RKBro vs. Alpha Academy.

* Abyss & Ariya Daivari produced Street Profits vs. Usos.

* In terms of the WWE Main event matches, Pearce produced Apollo Crews vs. Cedric Alexander and Peter Williams was the producer for T-Bar vs. Tommaso Ciampa. The post-show dark match pitting The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre & New Day was produced by Jason Jordan.

Smackdown

* Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari were the producers for Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi.

* Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss vs. Humberto.

* Petey Williams was the producer for the Charlotte Flair & Drew Gulak segment.

* Abyss produced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

* Shawn Daivari produced Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal.

* Petey Williams was the producer for the Lacey Evans vignette.

* Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced the RKBro and Usos promo as well as Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Shawn Daivari produced the LA Knight segment and MACE vs. Erik that served as the pre-show dark match. This was MACE’s first match since November.

* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins as a dark match main event.