Notes on RevPro Talents at Yesterday’s AEW TV Tapings

– Fightful Select has some additional notes from last night’s AEW TV tapings for Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage in Cardiff, Wales. Fightful reports that wrestlers Man Like DeReiss, Roy Johnson, Fabio, and several other RevPro trainees did extra work at yesterday’s TV tapings. Additionally, SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) were also reportedly backstage at the tapings. They are currently not under contract to any promotion.

Fightful also reports that several UK-based wrestlers are expected to be brought in for extra work at this weekend’s AEW All In. Meanwhile, WWE is expected to bring use wrestlers from Germany and Europe for next weekend’s WWE Bash in Berlin.

AEW All In: London 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.