Notes On Sasha Banks’ WWE & NJPW Statuses, When Details Were Worked Out

A new report has some updates on Sasha Banks’ status with both WWE and NJPW, including when both were worked out. Fightful Select reports that they’ve confirmed Banks’ exit from WWE was negotiated “months ago,” likely back in June when it a WWE exit reported by Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri. WWE has yet to officially announce Banks’ exit, and she remains on WWE.com.

The site has also been informed that her deal with NJPW is set and was agreed to as early as the final week of November. There’s no word of an AEW appearance, though that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. As noted last week, Banks will be appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15.

It was noted that Banks’ ability to take bookings on January 1st, which was previously reported, is in fact a contractual thing. Several conventions made major moves to book her before January 1st but were told it couldn’t happen.