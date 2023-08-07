wrestling / News
Notes On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has some details on stars backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are backstage at the show, as is Dana Brooke. Brooke is likely to work the WWE Main Event taping.
Also backstage is Raquel Rodriguez, while Liv Morgan is not. Bobby Roode and Nick Aldis are backstage as producers; Aldis’ role was reported earlier today.
Finally, there has been nothing regarding Randy Orton potentially being at the show.
WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
