Notes From Tammy Sytch’s Sentencing Hearing, Reaction To Testimony

Tammy Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison yesterday in her DUI manslaughter case, and a new report has some additional notes on the matter. As reported, the WWE alumna was sentenced on Monday in regard to her car crash back in April of 2022 which resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter. PWInsider reports that she is tentatively set to be transferred into the Florida State Prison system.

The report notes that Brutus Beefcake’s wife Melissa Leslie was listed on the schedule to testify on Sytch’s behalf but didn’t ultimately appear.

It was also noted that the site heard from many people in the industry who were not happy that Sytch referenced Chris Candido’s passing in her statement before sentencing. Sytch had said that Candido’s death was the start of her spiral downward, and people in the industry felt there were red flags in her behavior from well before that point.

It was also noted that some felt the expert who testified on her behalf to say that wrestling and “blows to the head” contributed to her behavior was a disingenuous statement as she rarely if ever wrestled, and most of those where in SMW where she was a manager and was never presented as a credible wrestler.

The report notes that her lawyers intend to file an appeal to get her sentencing reduced and have 30 days to do so.