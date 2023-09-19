Notes On Tegan Nox Being Switched Out of NXT Women’s Title Match On WWE Raw

WWE changed Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Title challenger on Raw from Tegan Nox to Natalya, and a new report has some details on the switch. As reported last night, Nox was set to face Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship on Monday’s show but it was changed out to have Natalya answer the challenge. Fightful Select reports that one version of the script had Lynch setting out an open challenge that Nox would answer, and that Lynch had pushed for Nox to get the match.

The report notes that the plan had been Nox vs. Lynch all day, and that the two already had their match laid out with TJ Wilson as a producer. The change was made approximately 10 minutes before doors opened for the show. Nox was moved to a match on WWE Main Event, which Natalya had been scheduled to do.

There’s not been any particular reason given for the change. Nox hasn’t competed on Raw since she was drafted there and there have not been any significant creative plans for her over the past several months. There is said to be an “optimistic hope” that the open challenge will continue, but there is no guarantee it will happen.