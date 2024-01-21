wrestling / News

Notes From This Weekend’s TNA Wrestling Tapings: Trinity Wraps Up Run, More

January 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA, TNA Hard to Kill, Jeff Jarrett Logo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider confirms that Trinity finished her run with TNA Wrestling this weekend. The former Knockouts champion gave a farewell speech last night.

– Mace and Mansoor were backstage last night.

– Jack Victory was also backstage.

– There were 400 fans in attendance for each taping.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading