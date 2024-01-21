wrestling / News
Notes From This Weekend’s TNA Wrestling Tapings: Trinity Wraps Up Run, More
– PWInsider confirms that Trinity finished her run with TNA Wrestling this weekend. The former Knockouts champion gave a farewell speech last night.
– Mace and Mansoor were backstage last night.
– Jack Victory was also backstage.
– There were 400 fans in attendance for each taping.
