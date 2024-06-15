wrestling / News

Notes From TNA Against All Odds, Officials ‘Thrilled’ With Event

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Against All Odds Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider reports that TNA officials were “thrilled” with last night’s Against All Odds show. The show saw the return of former AEW and WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy. Also, NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley appeared, answering Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the Knockouts World Title.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that the Cicero Stadium in Chicago was so packed, the fire marshal informed TNA Wrestling that no walk-ups were allowed into the building. As noted, TNA announced that the show was a sellout before the event.

