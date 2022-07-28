Impact News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Victory Road 2008 Airing on Aug. 11, Sami Callihan Is Angry

– PWInsider reports that the KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann match will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Additionally, PWInsider notes that fans can expect a big push for Sunday’s Ric Flair’s Last Match show on the broadcast.

– AXS TV is scheduled to broadcast TNA Victory Road 2006 on August 11.

– Sami Callihan tweeted ahead of Impact that he’s mad and fans will be hearing about it tonight. He tweeted, “I don’t give a damn if @SteveMaclin & @TheMooseNation are working together or not. I’m pissed and TONIGHT, everyone is gonna hear about it. #DeathMachine #IMPACTonAXSTV”