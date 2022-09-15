wrestling / News
Notes On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Main Event For Show, New Talent To Be Revealed
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
– A new report has details on what will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns match will serve as the headlining bout of tonight’s show, which is the Good Brothers’ final scheduled appearance for the company.
– In addition, three new names will reportedly be revealed on tonight’s show as coming in to work matches, with at least one set to be a regular moving forward.
