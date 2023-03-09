wrestling / News
Notes on Tonight’s Edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Updated Lineup
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with a segment featuring Bully Ray. The first match on the show will feature Rhino vs. Sami Callihan.
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST. A new episode of Before The Impact debuts on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:15 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:
* BTI: Raj Singh & Shera vs. Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann
* Sami Callihan vs. Rhino
* Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA
* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
