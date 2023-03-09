wrestling / News

Notes on Tonight’s Edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Updated Lineup

March 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Lineup 3-09-23 - Mickie-James-vs-Gisele-Shaw Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with a segment featuring Bully Ray. The first match on the show will feature Rhino vs. Sami Callihan.

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST. A new episode of Before The Impact debuts on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:15 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

* BTI: Raj Singh & Shera vs. Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann
* Sami Callihan vs. Rhino
* Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA
* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

You can check out a preview video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling below:

