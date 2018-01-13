wrestling / News
Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping: Who’s Backstage and More
January 13, 2018 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will hold more TV tapings tonight at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to PWInsider, there will be something “newsworthy” at the tapings.
Jerry Lynn is working as a producer. Meanwhile, Father James Mitchell is backstage, as is former independent wrestler Kid Mikaze. Mikaze has worked as a seamstress and ring gear designer for WWE and is married to Sasha Banks.