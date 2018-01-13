 

Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping: Who’s Backstage and More

January 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling will hold more TV tapings tonight at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to PWInsider, there will be something “newsworthy” at the tapings.

Jerry Lynn is working as a producer. Meanwhile, Father James Mitchell is backstage, as is former independent wrestler Kid Mikaze. Mikaze has worked as a seamstress and ring gear designer for WWE and is married to Sasha Banks.

