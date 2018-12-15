More Notes On Tonight’s ROH TV Tapings: Final Appearance For The Elite, Tenille Dashwood In Philadelphia, More

PWInsider has some notes ahead of tonight’s ROH TV taping tonight in Philadelphia, coming off of last night’s Final Battle 2018 PPV event.

– This will be the final scheduled appearance for The Elite (The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Cody) as well as SCU. It’s believed that The Elite will work an eight-man tag team match tonight. There was said to be a huge line outside of the Bucks’ autograph signing before the PPV.

– Tenille Dashwood is in Philadelphia and will sign autographs before the TV taping.

– More names are expected to debut tonight and ROH is looking at bringing in some more international talent.

– The Toys for Toys drive last night had 5-6 huge boxes of donations with members of the United States Marine Corp in attendance. There will be another drive today. ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni said he would personally drive the toys to the charity.