– Fightful Select has an update on the AEW and ROH TV tapings planned for the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. According to the report, AEW and ROH will hold three shows at the venue next month. Also, the holiday-themed trademarks registered by AEW this week, including Dynamite on 34th Street and Christmas Collision, were filed in relation for those shows.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that Tony Khan is set for an AEW Full Gear 2024 media conference call on Thursday, November 21.