Notes on Upcoming Ratings & Viewership Delays for WWE & AEW Dynamite Broadcasts

– As today is Thanksgiving, the usual weekly WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings available on Thursday will be delayed this week (h/t PWInsider). The ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s episodes of NXT & AEW Dynamite won’t be available until Monday, November 30.

Additionally, numbers for this week’s Miz & Mrs. also won’t be out until Tuesday, December 1. The overnight ratings and audience viewership for WWE SmackDown on Friday are usually available on Saturday, but the numbers for this week’s show will be delayed until Tuesday, December 1.

Finally, the ratings and viewership for next week’s Monday Night Raw will be delayed until Wednesday, December 2.

