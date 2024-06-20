Notes on Victims of the Wyatt Sick6’s Attack on WWE Raw

– PWInsider has details on the victims of the attack by the Wyatt Sick6 that took place last Monday on WWE Raw. While some notable WWE Superstars appeared to be among the bodies, PWInsider reports that the only notable WWE Superstar among the victims was Chad Gable. All the other “victims” of the attack were reportedly extras brought in by WWE for the segment.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that none of the victims were talents from the NXT roster, or anyone who will be introduced into storylines as a result of being “attacked” by the Wyatt Sick6.

As noted, WWE quietly replaced Chad Gable with Ilja Dragunov for the Money in the Bank qualifying match on next week’s WWE Raw. It will now be Dragunov facing Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. WWE has yet to acknowledge the fate of Chad Gable.