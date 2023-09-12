– PWInsider has some notes on the Endeavor, TKO, WWE, and UFC executives who were in attendance at the New York Stock Exchange today, as Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel rang the opening bell to start trading. The ceremony commemorated the closing of the WWE and UFC into a single entity, which closed earlier today. NYSE also released a video showing Emanuel ringing the opening bell and some discussion around the start of TKO, which you can view below.

Emanuel ringing the bell happens at about 15 minutes into the video, but the sound is missing through most of the video. Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque (Triple H), Marc Shapiro, Dana White, Kevin Dunn were all in attendance at the ceremony along with Emanuel.

You can also see Emanuel holding a TKO Championship belt while he’s ringing the bell. PWInsider notes that at one point McMahon cupped his hand to his ear similar to Hulk Hogan.