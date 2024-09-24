Notes On Vince McMahon’s Interviews In Mr. McMahon Docuseries

A new report has some notes on what to expect (and what not to) from the Vince McMahon interviews in Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries.

A new report has some notes on what to expect (and what not to) from the Vince McMahon interviews in Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries. The four-episode documentary series releases on Wednesday at midnight, and Fightful Select has a couple of notes about what is and isn’t in the show.

The report notes that McMahon’s interviews for the series were all filmed before his initial exit from WWE, and that he doesn’t give much in the way of new information on controversial topics surrounding him, even the ones before the allegations of sexual misconduct. According to those who have seen it, several subjects who were “wronged” in the industry were interviewed but McMahon didn’t elaborate on most or even all of the controversies that he was asked about.

As noted, Puck reported that McMahon tried to buy the footage back from Netflix to no success. One source told the outlet that the footage “wasn’t even that bad, especially considering the nature of the allegations against him.”

The report goes on to note that WWE believes disclaimers will be included noting that several; of the interviews were filmed before the sexual misconduct allegations came out, which will help those who praised McMahon look better in retrospect.