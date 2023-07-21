Notes On Who Will Be Using Newly-Trademarked WWE NXT Ring Names

WWE recently trademarked a number of ring names, and we now know who will be using some according to a new report. As reported earlier this week, WWE filed trademarks for the ring names Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Trey Bearhill, Izzi Dame, and Kiyah Saint. PWInsider has reported details on who will be using through of those names.

According to the report, Harleigh White will use Kiyah Saint. WHite is a former Clemson track star who signed to WWE in October 2022.

Tyson Dupont has been assigned to Rickssen Opont will use Tyson Dupont. Opont wwas the captain of the Thomas Aquinas College Men’s Track & Field Team and signed with WWE in August 2022.

Finally, Chukwusom Enemwechi will use Tyriek Igwe. Enemwechi was an track & field star for Eastern University and also signed with WWE in August 2022.