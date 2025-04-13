wrestling / News

Notes on Writers for Latest WWE SmackDown, Speed TV Taping Producers

April 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful Select has details on the writers for the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The Randy Orton promo segment with Nick Aldis was written by Colin Clark. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest’s segment was written by Christian Scovell. Lastly, Michael Kirshenbaum wrote Cody Rhodes’ headlining promo segment.

– Fightful also has details on the producers for the following matches on WWE Speed:

* Nick Aldis produced Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee.
* Aldis also produced Sol Ruca vs. Candice LeRae.

Jeffrey Harris

