Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities

As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.

PWInsider provided a report with some highlights from the meeting, which are as follows:

– WWE officially announced that McMahon was back as a member of the Board of Directors.

– The company reinforced their statements that no changes to management or their responsibilities would occur currently, meaning that Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Frank Riddick III (who was present for the call), and others would continue their current positions and assignments.

– There was an emphasis on the concept that the occurrence was significantly beneficial and would provide WWE everything required to maximize upcoming rights revenue sales (including fresh negotiations for Raw, Smackdown, and other brands) and would allow WWE to measure the potential for a sale of the company. The concept promoted consisted of the idea McMahon’s return would put WWE on a single page in order to make the most of the company’s potential going forward.

– Employees were told that WWE would compare possible sale options prior to rights negotiations, in case that path promised to be more financially beneficial than an additional cycle of simply selling broadcast rights — although there was significant emphasis that a sale may not manifest at all and no assumptions on that occurring should be made. Vince McMahon would have the last word on any such negotiations as the controlling shareholder of WWE.

– Another “possible avenue” for WWE’s possible strategic business maneuvers might be for the company to go private again should that be “the best outcome for shareholders.”

– Sources characterized the meeting as an attempt to bolster employee morale.

– No employee questions were taken during the meeting.

UPDATE: Additional details were also made available via Fightful Select, as follows:

– The meeting was led by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Frank Riddick.

– Indications were made that potential buyers for the company might take interest in WWE as a property instead of merely a product.

– Possible rehires of Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were mentioned, citing them as individuals who assisted with some of the largest rights deals for WWE in the past.