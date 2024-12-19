Notes On Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping

WWE is taping content for NXT tonight, and a new report has some notes on the taping. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports the following for the taping from the WWE Performance Center:

– The taping will include matches for NXT Level Up and WWE LFG, as well as content for the December 31st episode of NXT.

– Several of the NXT Year-End Awards will be awarded during the taping.

– The show’s internal name is “New Year’s Eve,” for obvious reasons.