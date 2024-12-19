wrestling / News
Notes On Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping
December 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is taping content for NXT tonight, and a new report has some notes on the taping. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports the following for the taping from the WWE Performance Center:
– The taping will include matches for NXT Level Up and WWE LFG, as well as content for the December 31st episode of NXT.
– Several of the NXT Year-End Awards will be awarded during the taping.
– The show’s internal name is “New Year’s Eve,” for obvious reasons.
