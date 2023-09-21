UPDATED: Notes on Today’s WWE Releases: Details On Non-Compete Clauses, More

UPDATE: Sean Ross Sapp reports on Twitter that most of the nine wrestlers released so far today have 90-day non-compete clauses. That means they won’t be free to work anywhere else until after December 20.

Original: As previously reported, WWE has released seven talents from the company so far, including Elias, Mustafa Ali and more. Fightful Select reports that more names are expected to be cut soon as phone calls to talent are still being made. Many in the company who usually know about who is getting cuts were in the dark this time around. WWE has not been publicly announcing releases over the past year or so and didn’t confirm them in most cases.

It’s also believed there will be cuts from the WWE Performance Center.

Some members of the roster are said to be frustrated, as the cuts happened right after WWE announced a $1.4 billion television deal with Smackdown moving to the USA Network. A top star noted that most of the list of talent never had a chance because they weren’t getting booked. They said it was a “circle that couldn’t be escaped.” Other talents thought the days of mass releases were over and deals would be allowed to expire instead, as has been the case lately. Mass cuts were not something that were previously discussed under Triple H.