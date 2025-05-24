Notes for Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Including What Will Open The Show

May 24, 2025 | Posted by

– PWInsider reports that CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker will open tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Jesse Ventura and Joe Tessitore will be the hosts.

– WWE is selling a ‘Ron Cena’ shirt that parodies the John Cena farewell tour shirts.

– WWE is also giving commemorative take-home chairs for those sitting in the first few rows.

– The set is once again the similar throwback look they’ve been doing for these shows.