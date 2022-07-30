WWE News: Notes on WWE SummerSlam Stage Setup, Expectation For Attendance

– A new report has some details on what to expect for the stage at tomorrow’s WWE SummerSlam. PWInsider reports that the stage in Nashville is said to be “very similar” to last year’s layout, with a big video wall and a tunnel for talent to walk out of.

– The site also notes that internally it is being said that SummerSlam has sold around 34,000 tickets for the event and are expecting 36,000 to 38,000 in attendance tomorrow, with the officially-announced attendance likely to be higher. A decent amount of the stadium is said to be tarped off behind hard cameras and the stage area.