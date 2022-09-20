Notes on WWE Talents’ Recent Name Changes, Shotzi & More Still Listed By One Name Internally

A new report has an update on the recent name changes to talent in WWE. As has been reported, several WWE stars have gotten their last or first names back including Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Tommaso Ciampa. However, Fightful Select reports that as of now at least, Shotzi, Angel, and Humberto are all still listed internally as having just their own name instead of Shotzi Blackheart, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo.

The update comes as WWE has been changing up Shotzi’s character and restoring some elements that were previously stripped away. Shotzi turned babyface on last week’s Smackdown and there are still plans to have her tank, which was brought to last week’s Smackdown, return. The report also notes that Scarlett is still listed with just her first name, but that has been the case even from her NXT days.

On a couple of other notes, Bobby Lashley is still listed under his full name internally although it is inconsistently used as such on screen, Pete Dunne is still listed as Butch and Seth Rollins is still listed internally as Seth “Freakin”” Rollins.