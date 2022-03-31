wrestling / News

Notes On WWE Talent Spotted In Dallas For WrestleMania Weekend

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

A new report names a couple of interesting WWE roster members in town for WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider reports that Asuka and Bayley are seen in town for the weekend.

The site also notes that as of now, there is no sign that Alexa Bliss is in town for the weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Bayley, Wrestlemania 38, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading