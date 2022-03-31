wrestling / News
Notes On WWE Talent Spotted In Dallas For WrestleMania Weekend
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
A new report names a couple of interesting WWE roster members in town for WrestleMania weekend. PWInsider reports that Asuka and Bayley are seen in town for the weekend.
The site also notes that as of now, there is no sign that Alexa Bliss is in town for the weekend.
