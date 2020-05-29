Nothing Related To Mike Tyson or AEW Cracked Top Google Searches After Dynamite

Mike Tyson returned to AEW on this past week’s episode of Dynamite, where he got into a physical confrontation with Chris Jericho. It’s believed that this angle was done to get AEW mainstream publicity and draw in outside fans, but that may have failed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that neither Tyson nor AEW cracked the top Google searches for Wednesday or Thursday, which means it didn’t get over 50,000 searches.

While it was covered on websites like ESPN, Yahoo, TMZ or Sports Illustrated, it wasn’t mentioned on something like Good Morning America, SportsCenter or other big entertainment news shows. The video of the incident is currently sitting at 1.9 million views on Youtube, which means it still hasn’t cracked the top ten most-watched.